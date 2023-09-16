How to feed strawberries in September for the next harvest

Strawberries need to be fertilised in autumn. Thus, they will have enough minerals and nutrients for the next season.

Summer House. Garden and Vegetable Garden shares an effective way to do this. Remove excess runners and dry and damaged leaves after harvesting. When the Indian summer comes, be sure to feed the strawberries with a self-prepared remedy.

See also: Don't throw away onion peelings: how to turn waste into fertiliser

What you need to prepare a superfood for feeding strawberries in autumn:

10 litres of water;

1/2 cup of ash;

1 cup of whey;

5 drops of iodine.

Pour hot water over the ashes and let stand for about 12 hours. Strain well so as not to clog the spray bottle. Mix all the ingredients and carry out the treatment, thoroughly moistening the leaves and nodes.

It will not be superfluous to add mineral fertilisers, for example, ANP fertilizer, at the end of September when the temperature drops.

Earlier, UAportal spoke about plants that should not be grown with tomatoes, as this can attract pests, reduce nutrients, or make tomatoes sick.

