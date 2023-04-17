How to feed strawberries to get large and sweet berries: the secrets of summer residents

In Ukraine, almost all summer residents plant strawberries on their plots. This berry is popular, and if you take care of it properly, you can get a generous harvest.

In order for the berries to be sweet and large, strawberries need regular feeding. Experienced gardeners have secrets that allow them to get a good harvest.

In particular, after pruning the leaves in the spring, strawberries should be fed with a complex fertilizer. To do this, you need to either dilute nitroamophoska - 1 tablespoon per 10 liters of water, or organic fertilizer (mullein infusion diluted with water 1:10, or chicken droppings - 1:12).

Such a mixture should be injected under the root. Each strawberry bush requires about 0.5 liters of solution.

During the period of budding and fruit ripening, it is necessary to feed the berry with potassium nitrate or ash. After harvesting and pruning old leaves, feed with a complex mineral or organic fertilizer: 2 tbsp. l. nitroamofoska, 1 cup of ash per 10 liters of water.

