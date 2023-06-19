How to wash your hands after working in the garden: 3 effective substances

To effectively clean your hands after working on the ground, ordinary soap is not sufficient. It is particularly important to take care of protecting the skin on your hands, yet many people work without gloves and neglect proper care.

One of the most effective methods to clean your hands after gardening, as reported by Caretokeep, is to use "grandma's methods." The main ingredients for cleaning hands after working in the garden are baking soda, lemon juice or hydrogen peroxide, and water.

Begin by washing your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water. Use a small brush to remove dirt from under your fingernails. Afterward, rinse your hands.

Next, pour a small amount of baking soda onto your wet hands and rub it in thoroughly, ensuring you rub your hands together. Then, apply a little lemon juice or hydrogen peroxide to your hands and continue rubbing your hands together for a minute. Rinse with warm water and dry your hands well. Complete the process by applying moisturizer to your hands.

Another effective method to clean your hands after gardening is to use a hydrogen peroxide bath. This technique guarantees the complete removal of dirt from under your nails.

In a deep container, mix 100 ml of hydrogen peroxide, 15 ml of liquid soap, 10 ml of ammonia, and 400 ml of water. Mix the solution thoroughly. Submerge your hands in this mixture and leave them for 10 minutes, then use a brush to clean your palms and fingers. All the dirt trapped under the skin and nails will disappear. After the procedure, rinse your hands and apply moisturizer to your skin.

