What is the difference between arabica and robusta coffee and which variety to choose

The modern coffee market is saturated with a wide variety of coffee beans. In particular, Arabica and Robusta coffee varieties have become popular among fans of this aromatic drink.

These two plants have differences that determine their character and influence on the taste of coffee, according to the Polish website philips.pl.

Important differences

The choice between Arabica and Robusta coffee varieties should be made with knowledge of their characteristics. One of the key differences is the level of caffeine. In particular, Robusta contains twice as much caffeine as Arabica. In addition, Arabica has a milder flavour and aroma, while Robusta has a rich taste with spicy and bitter notes.

External differences also play a role. Arabica beans are flat and oval in shape, while Robusta beans are rounder and smaller.

Aroma and taste

When it comes to flavour, Arabica wins with its milder and sweeter notes. You can taste hints of chocolate and sugar, and sometimes notes of fruit or berries. Robusta, on the other hand, has a more distinct, slightly bitter taste. This expressiveness adds intensity to the drink.

It is important to keep in mind that the taste characteristics of coffee can vary depending on the region of cultivation, the way the beans are processed, and other factors.

Where it is grown

Arabica and Robusta plants are grown in different regions of the world. Robusta is typically grown in areas with high humidity and warm climates, such as Brazil, Cameroon, Indonesia, India, Uganda, Vietnam and Vietnam. Arabica is grown at higher altitudes, particularly in Latin America, Africa and Asia. In general, Robusta has a smaller share of the global coffee market than Arabica.

Arabica impresses with its mild flavour and more subtle aromas, while Robusta attracts with its intensity and richness. Even within each of these varieties, there are subtypes with unique characteristics. So, the choice will depend on your personal preferences and impressions of enjoying this favourite drink.

