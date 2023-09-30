Although the weather in September is still almost summer-like, it's time to take care of insulating your home, especially given the possibility of electricity and heating cuts due to Russian aggression.

To stay warm during possible power outages and reduce heating costs, it is important to insulate not only the walls but also the windows. This does not require sophisticated devices or expensive materials, but rather bubble wrap or foil, Telegraph writes.

Read also: The most effective tips for keeping warm in winter without heating

Here's how you can use bubble wrap to insulate your windows:

Materials needed:

Bubble wrap. Scissors. A spray bottle with warm water.

Instructions:

Start by washing your windows well. Cut the bubble wrap into pieces that will cover the windows in your room. Thoroughly spray the bubble side of the film and the glass with warm water. After that, try to press the film firmly against the glass. Remember that the film will stick well to clean glass only.

If you follow all these steps correctly, the bubble wrap will effectively retain heat in your room throughout the winter season. If necessary, you can additionally fix the film with tape.

This method of window protection will help your room cool down much more slowly, and light will still penetrate it. In addition, there is another simple way to save on heating, namely the use of aluminum foil:

A large piece of aluminum foil can be placed behind the radiator. To prevent the foil from curling and falling off, it can be glued to cardboard. The foil will act as an additional insulating layer and reflect heat from the radiator, helping to distribute it in the room.

As a reminder, we have already written about how to insulate a house on a budget.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!