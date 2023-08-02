How to polish stainless steel kitchen appliances to make them shine like new

If you have stainless steel cutlery, you know how practical and durable they are. However, they can become covered with a film of dirt, salts, and oxides over time.

Don't worry, you can preserve the original shine of your appliances and restore their cleanliness with simple ingredients right at home. OBOZREVATEL has collected some of the most effective life hacks for cleaning stainless steel cutlery.

Soda solution

This method will effectively cope with the most difficult dirt and deposits. Pour a few liters of water into an enamel pot and then fill it with a pre-prepared solution.

You need to take 2 tablespoons of baking soda and 2 tablespoons of salt per 1 liter of hot water. Put the pot on the fire, bring it to a boil and then leave the boiling water on fire for another 20 minutes. Let it cool down. Wash the spoons and forks with regular dishwashing detergent and wipe them with a sponge.

This method is not suitable if there are aluminum or enamel parts on the forks or spoons.

Liquid soap, vinegar and baking soda

If you have more stubborn stains and dirt, this method will help get rid of them. Create a paste of liquid soap and baking soda by mixing the ingredients until a homogeneous mixture is formed. Apply this paste to your kitchen appliances using an old toothbrush. After wiping down the stained dishes, scrub spoons and forks with a sponge dipped in vinegar to bring out the shine. Finally, wash the dishes as usual and wipe them dry.

