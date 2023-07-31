How to replace a baking dish when you don't have a baking tray: simple tips

Every housewife has made a delicious cake for her family at least once in her life, and some Ukrainian women do it quite often. But sometimes, at the most crucial moment, you may find yourself forgetting or not having a baking tin at hand.

UNIAN offers some clever ideas for replacing the traditional baking tin and container.

Pour the dough directly onto a baking tray: Standard ovens often have classic 45x33 cm baking trays with small sides. This size is sufficient for making the cakes, which can then be cut into pieces and filled with cream. You can simply pour the dough directly onto such a baking sheet, pre-greased with oil, no separate baking dish is required; Use a frying pan: Instead of a round baking dish, you can successfully use a regular metal frying pan. It is important to make sure that it does not have plastic elements, as these can melt in the oven. Pans with removable handles or made of metal are preferred; Use of tin cans: Many Ukrainians use canned food and then throw away the cans. But experienced housewives know that such cans are great for baking when you don't have a regular tin at hand. You can easily make a cupcake or a small cake with tin cans, depending on their size; Using a saucepan: A saucepan can serve as a simple and affordable alternative for a baking container. It is important to make sure that it does not have plastic elements and that its material can withstand high temperatures. Before use, the pan should be oiled and floured before pouring the batter in; Homemade foil mould: A traditional and easy way to replace a baking tin is to create a homemade foil container. To do this, take a suitable pan or bowl, line its bottom and walls with foil in several layers. This design will be ready for baking and will retain the shape of the cake.

