Some Ukrainians may lose their insurance record: what happened

Ukraine has terminated the Agreement with Russia on the Labor and Social Protection of Citizens. The Cabinet of Ministers took this step because of the full-scale invasion.

The termination of this agreement may affect citizens who had insurance experience gained in Russia. A draft government resolution was published on the website of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine.

The agreement between Ukraine and Russia entered into force in 1993. According to Article 6 of the Agreement, the countries recognized diplomas, certificates, and other state-issued documents of another country on the level of education and qualification without legalization, and most importantly, the insurance record of citizens acquired in another country.

Video of the day

Read also: In Ukraine, some pensioners will get more than UAH 700 for their pensions

The explanatory note states that the termination of this agreement is necessary due to the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

It is not yet known how the adoption of the resolution will affect Ukrainian citizens who worked in Russia before the full-scale invasion. It is likely that this work experience may be recognized as invalid.

Earlier, the Government decided to pay pensions to Ukrainians even if they do not have any work experience. This will affect some categories of pensioners.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!