Budget lunch in 5 minutes: salad recipe with corn and croutons

This salad recipe from Shuba can be prepared in just 5 minutes with the available ingredients. You don't need to prepare anything else for it - just mix all the ingredients.

Ingredients:

- 5 tablespoons of mayonnaise (with 67% fat content)

- 70 g of canned corn

- 1 fresh cucumber

- 50 g of smoked suluguni cheese

- 50 g of croutons

Method of preparation:

Chop the cucumber and cheese and place in a bowl. Add canned corn and croutons.

Fill the salad with mayonnaise, mix thoroughly and serve.

