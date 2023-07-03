Klitschko's ex-wife shows how their son looks like (photo)

Singer Natalia Yegorova, the former wife of Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, shared the good news that their 18-year-old son Maksym has graduated from high school.

On her Instagram account, Natalia posted rare photos from the school graduation celebrations.

The photos show Natalia wearing an olive-coloured trouser suit, while Maxim chose a blue classic outfit. The singer does not hide her pride and is proud of her son's achievements.

"This is my beloved mum and she is very proud that I am successfully graduating from school," Natalia said to her graduate son Maksym.

According to Yegorova's post, Maksym's older brother, 23-year-old Yegor-Daniel, was present at the celebration and decided to support his younger brother in this way.

Natalia posted a photo with the brothers and noted that it was difficult to determine which of them was younger. According to Yegor-Daniel, Maksym is much taller than him.

"Who just graduated from high school? My younger brother," Yegor-Daniel captioned the photo.

Natalia also expressed her pride and happiness to be a mother who sees her youngest son growing up and achieving new things.

"In moments of happiness, my eyes shine with a special light. I am a happy and proud mother, my youngest son has successfully graduated from high school," the singer wrote.

For reference: Vitali and Nataliia Klitschko have been married for 25 years. The couple have three children: sons Yegor-Daniel (born in 2000), Maksym (born in 2005) and daughter Elizabeth-Victoria (born in 2002). The children of the former spouses are studying abroad.

Earlier, Klitschko's ex-wife explained why their children have double names. Thus, the eldest son, Yegor-Daniel, is named Yegor because Natalia's maiden name is Yegorova. The ex-spouses named their daughter Elizabeth-Victoria in honour of Klitschko's victory over Larry Donald. And their son Maxim-Alexander was named after the legendary German boxer Max Schmelling.

In August 2022, at the request of both parties, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko divorced Natalia after almost 26 years of marriage. After the divorce, Yegorova took part in a candid photo shoot.

