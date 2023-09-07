Quick baking for morning coffee: How to make a biscuit dessert in 9 minutes

This recipe is perfect for breakfast and can be served with jam or any other option of your choice. It can also be stored in the refrigerator for 4 days.

With this recipe, which was shared on the Cucchiaio website, you will get a delicious cake with a little butter and a very pleasant consistency.

Ingredients:

240 g of flour;

150 g of granulated sugar;

50 g of butter;

1 sachet of baking powder;

1 vanilla pod;

2 eggs;

180 g of whole milk;

Powdered sugar.

Preparation:

Start by sifting the flour together with the baking powder and add the sugar. Cut the vanilla bean, remove the seeds with a vegetable peeler and add them to the milk; mix well. Then beat the eggs and add the milk and vanilla. Melt the butter in a saucepan, being careful not to raise the temperature. Let it cool and then add it to the milk and egg mixture. Now gradually add the resulting milk and butter mixture to the flour and sugar. Stir, paying attention to lumps, but don't overmix. Grease the bottom and edges of a 22-cm-diameter baking dish with butter, and, alternatively, sprinkle it with flour to prevent the dough from sticking during cooking. Pour in the batter and spread it evenly in the mold. Bake the cake in an already preheated oven at 170° degrees for 40 minutes. Take the Nine Minutes dessert out of the oven at least one hour before cutting it into portions. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and serve. Enjoy!

