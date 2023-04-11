They will please the eye: how and when to plant gladiolus correctly

Gladiolus are popular flowers among Ukrainian summer residents. This culture has beautiful flowers and is not difficult to care for.

However, in order to have a beautiful flower bed, you should follow some rules. Experienced gardeners have their own advice on when and how to plant gladiolus.

These flowers are mainly planted in the spring when the earth warms up to a temperature of about +13 Celsius. Gladiolus should be planted in loose soil on a well-lit area of land.

If the soil is too wet, the flowers will not take root. It is necessary to dig holes to a depth of 15-25 centimeters. The distance between the bulbs should be kept at about 10 centimeters.

When choosing a bulb for planting, you need to pay attention to some important points, namely:

elastic skin without noticeable flaws;

medium size;

the bottom of the bulb is not concave;

the central sprout is strong;

root tubercles are light.

When digging pits, it is necessary to fill the bottom with sand. This will help protect the roots and provide a drainage function.

In general, gladioli should be watered once every two weeks, early in the morning or late in the evening. Water should not fall on the leaves of the plant. In the hot season, you can water every 3-4 days.

