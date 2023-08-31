Fight fatigue and drowsiness: top 10 teas for autumn

Nothing could be better than a cup of delicious tea to warm your soul and help you cope with drowsiness with the arrival of autumn days and the start of the cold season.

Pixel has selected 10 teas that will delight your taste buds and positively affect your mood. These types of tea will help to cope with the cold and drowsiness during autumn days.

Fruit tea: this variety is a perfect blend of berries, fruits and flowers that gives you a fragrant and delicious cup of tea. It will not only warm you up but also saturate you with vitamins.

Pu-erh: this tea has compressed leaves that become healthier when brewed repeatedly. It is perfect for those who are looking for something special.

Jasmine tea: this tea is for lovers of pleasant aromas as this variety is simply incredible. A real fragrant touch of autumn.

Rooibos: if you are looking for an alternative to regular tea, rooibos will invigorate you and give you energy.

Mate: a great choice for those looking for a warm feeling during the cold weather. Ideal for autumn mornings.

Honeybush: this tea is for those who want to try something new. This tea is made from the beans of a South African plant and has a special flavour.

Tea with rosebuds: if you want to impress both yourself and your guests, choose this variety. It is not only delicious but also beautiful.

Oolong: a great choice for ceremonial tea drinking. Thanks to its delicate taste, it will help you relax and enjoy the moment.

Willow-herb tea: in addition to its taste benefits, this tea is good for health. It will help strengthen the immune system during the cold season.

Kudin: this tea has a thousand-year Chinese history.

