You will look ridiculous: what things are better not to wear after 50

Often, adult women who don't have time to shop make hasty purchases in the first convenient store, which can lead to the purchase of clothes that are not always stylish. However, stylists emphasize that such a choice can add extra years and not have a very good effect on the appearance of women over 50.

This was reported by novyny live.

For example, a shirt with a Hawaiian print, although it attracts attention in the summer, may not look the best on adult women, especially large bright prints can visually add extra volume.

According to stylists, a miniskirt is more suitable for youthful style and girls with a slender figure. Nevertheless, if you want to wear a short skirt, you can choose straight-cut A-line models in dark or pastel shades and add layering for a flattering look.

Video of the day

The leopard print is known for its ability to visually add volume, so careless use of this print in pants, dresses or skirts may not emphasize the figure very favorably.

Read also: Five fashionable swimsuits for the summer that will make you slimmer (photos)

High-heeled shoes, while elegant, can have a negative impact on foot health and cause discomfort. On adult women, they can even look vulgar. At this age, it is better to choose white sneakers or shoes with a small platform.

Tight T-shirts remain prohibited for women over 45, as they can emphasize skin imperfections and highlight the stomach. Therefore, it is better for adult women to choose oversized items for a more favorable look.

As a reminder, we have already written about the most stylish skirts for summer 2023.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!