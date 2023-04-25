Will shine like new: what tools can clean the kitchen hood well

A range hood is one of the most important gadgets in the kitchen. It not only eliminates odors during cooking but also draws in vapors and greasy splashes. If you don't wash it in time, it can soon become covered with dust and grease that can be difficult to clean.

You can easily clean your range hood with chemicals, but if you are allergic to them, it is better to use the ingredients you have in your kitchen.

These can be:

Baking soda

Laundry soap

Vinegar

Lemon

Read also: How to remove an unpleasant odor from the kitchen without a hood: 5 effective ways

The air filters on the hood can be cleaned well with warm soapy water and a brush. Rub laundry soap and dissolve it in hot water. Dip the grids in the soapy water and leave them for 1-2 hours, adding hot water from time to time. When they are soaked, take a rough brush or an old toothbrush and thoroughly clean the filter.

Video of the day

You can also soak the grids in hot water with a sachet of citric acid before soaking.

It will eat away grease and vinegar. Put the grates in a wide-bottomed bowl or basin and pour vinegar over them to cover them. Leave them soaking for 10 minutes, then add two tablespoons of baking soda and wait for the reaction. When the liquid begins to foam, remove the grids and scrub them with a sponge or brush.

You can use lemon instead of vinegar. Cut it in half and rub the grids thoroughly. Leave on for 20 minutes and then rinse with warm water, brushing the grids. The inside of the hood should only be cleaned when it is unplugged. You can use baking soda, vinegar, or laundry soap.

Dissolve grated laundry soap in hot water and apply it to the dirty surfaces of the hood with a sponge. Leave it on for 30 minutes and then wipe it off with a sponge.

Undiluted vinegar can be poured into a spray bottle and sprayed onto the contaminated areas of the hood. Then take a sponge or cloth and wipe the dirt thoroughly. After the vinegar, wipe the hood with a damp cloth to thoroughly rinse off the acid residue.

Citric acid or lemon juice can also be used to clean the hood, using the same principle as vinegar.

Earlier, we wrote about a cheap and affordable remedy that can be found in almost any Ukrainian home that will help get rid of mold in the house.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!