It will be like new: what to soak a toilet brush in to clean it

Cleaning the bathroom should not be complete without cleaning the toilet, but it is often forgotten that the toilet bowl also needs to be thoroughly cleaned. There are many tips to help make this process as efficient as possible.

The easiest and fastest way is to soak the brush in a commercially available toilet bowl cleaner that contains the ingredients needed to fight bacteria and dirt. However, this method is not always available or acceptable for use, so you can replace it with a homemade product that is no less effective and economical.

To prepare such a remedy, you need to take a container and mix 100 grams of baking soda, 2 tablespoons of salt, and ¼ cup of vinegar in it. Then add 50 grams of any detergent and 50 milliliters of boiling water to the mixture. Mix the mixture thoroughly and place the brush in it. Leave it there for a few hours. After that, rinse the brush under running water.

This product should be used to clean the brush at least once a month to ensure maximum cleanliness and hygiene in the bathroom.

We offer to find out what items should never be thrown down the toilet.

