An indispensable item in the kitchen is a cutting board, which is used for meat, fish, herbs, vegetables, fruits, etc. However, such an object quickly becomes a "nest" for bacteria.

To make the board last for a long time, it needs to be kept in good condition and bacterial growth limited. Sante+ has shared three quick and easy ways to clean it.

1. Clean the cutting board with white vinegar and soapy water

White vinegar can be used to naturally sanitize a cutting board to remove stubborn marks. This ingredient with detergent and disinfectant properties will help fight bacteria on the surface and remove meat stains thanks to the acetic acid action.

Before you begin, place the cutting board in the dishwasher for a first clean in hot water or in a container of soapy water. Spray with vinegar after rinsing and wiping with a clean, dry cloth, then repeat the same operation, this time using hydrogen peroxide.

2. Clean the cutting board with a mixture of baking soda and hydrogen peroxide.

Some multi-purpose products, such as baking soda, can not only remove stubborn stains from cutting boards, but also remove unpleasant odors from food that settles there. This product, mixed with hydrogen peroxide, can restore a yellowed plastic board to full whiteness and shine.

To do this, simply spray the solution on the surface and leave it to act for several hours or even overnight. The next day, wash the cutting board with dishwashing liquid and water and let it dry. In addition to its whitening effect, hydrogen peroxide is an excellent disinfectant that eliminates all dirt.

3. Disinfect and clean the cutting board with lemon.

To clean your cutting boards, take half a lemon and squeeze the juice out of it. Then pour the juice of this citrus fruit onto the cutting board to clean and disinfect it.

Rub the surface with the zest to cover the entire contaminated area. Let stand in the sun for several hours and then rinse thoroughly with cold water. You can also use another method by wiping the board with a sponge soaked in a solution of 5-10 drops of lemon essential oil in ¼ cup of water.

