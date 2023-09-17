It will be as good as new: How to clean a frying pan from the most stubborn dirt

If your favourite pan is covered with unsightly carbon deposits and conventional detergents and brushes don't help to solve the problem, don't despair. There is a simple and effective method that will help you get rid of the carbon once and for all.

To do this, you will need tools that you probably already have in your kitchen, cpykami writes. Here's how to remove carbon deposits from a frying pan using this technique.

You will need:

Baking soda

Paper towels

Coca-Cola

Dishwashing detergent

Toothpaste

Instructions:

Preparing the pan: Unscrew the handle from the frying pan and place it in a container or basin convenient for you. This will make the cleaning process more convenient. Using Coca-Cola: Pour Coca-Cola over the entire interior of the pan. Coca-Cola contains acids that will help break down the carbon deposits. Sprinkle the inside of the pan with baking soda. The baking soda will act as an abrasive and help to remove the deposits. Cover the baking soda with paper towels so that they cover the entire surface. Soak the entire surface with Coca-Cola again. This process will help to break down the carbon deposits under the influence of acids and baking soda. Turn the pan over and repeat the same process on the other side. Allow the pan to cool and soak up any residual Coca-Cola and soda. Any residual carbon deposits can be removed with baking soda, dishwashing detergent and toothpaste. Apply them, rub them thoroughly with a sponge until they are completely clean, and then rinse under running water. After cleaning is complete, put the the pan handle back on.

