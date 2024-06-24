Budanov says whether Ukraine can give up territories in exchange for peace

In an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, clearly outlined Ukraine's strategic goal: the complete de-occupation of all the lands seized by Russia.

"We have no other option but to return what has been occupied. Otherwise, the state of war will last forever," Budanov emphasized.

According to him, Ukraine is resisting the enemy's numerical superiority thanks to the skillful use of modern military technologies on the battlefield.

"Technology will have a very important impact in this war," Budanov is convinced. He emphasized the importance of unmanned systems and electronic warfare.

One of the key tasks, in addition to the liberation of other occupied territories, is the de-occupation of Crimea, which Russia has turned into a powerful military base.

"We must do everything to realize this," Budanov emphasized. He expressed hope that American ATACMS missiles would help in this matter.

Earlier, Budanov said how to defeat Russia. He emphasized the need to combine force and diplomacy in confronting aggressive Russia.

