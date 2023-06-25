Budanov on the threat of ZNPP explosion: 'The situation has never been as serious as it is now'

Russian troops to prepare to carry out a terrorist attack at the nuclear power plant located near the city of Enerhodar in the event of a withdrawal from Zaporizhzhia region. The occupiers have already completed preparations for an explosion at the plant.

This was stated by the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with the British publication The New Statement.

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence says that ZNPP nuclear reactors without cooling can melt down in a period of 10 hours to 14 days.

"An accident at ZNPP could also be caused by Russians increasing the voltage on the power supply lines to the plant. The plan for a terrorist attack on ZNPP is fully developed and approved. They can use technical means to accelerate the disaster," Budanov said.

He also reminded that the Russians had placed explosives in the cooling pond near the plant. According to intelligence, the Russians have also deployed military equipment packed with explosives near the plant. This equipment is located near four power units.

"The situation has never been as serious as it is now," Budanov summarized.

He believes that the Russians will take such a step if they are defeated on the left bank of the Dnipro. According to their plan, the creation of such a danger zone will serve as a deterrent to the further advance of our troops.

Budanov does not rule out the possibility that Russian militants are attacking the ZNPP as a "preventive measure" to stop the Ukrainian offensive and freeze the front line.

Earlier, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) commented on the threat to Zaporizhzhia NPP due to the Russians' blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam.

And experts from Energoatom explained what awaits Ukrainians in the event of a nuclear explosion at ZNPP.

