Budanov: 'We are approaching a significant battle for the modern history of Ukraine. This is a fact'

Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov assured that the war will end in victory for Ukraine. He is confident that we will be able to regain all the territories occupied by Russian militants.

In an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Budanov said that he would not revise his own forecasts for a "spring counter-offensive". "Like it or not, we are approaching a landmark battle in the modern history of Ukraine. This is a fact, everyone understands it. When it will start is a mystery. But everyone understands that we are getting closer to it," the DIU chief said.

Read also: The Ministry of Defence explained who can talk about the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Video of the day

When asked whether our Western allies would be able to slow down or suspend the supply of military aid if Ukraine succeeds in this offensive, Budanov replied: "Theoretically, they can. But I don't think it will happen in reality as of now. Besides, we still have something. And we have been at war with it for over a year. Yes, we are quite dependent on the volume of supplies. But if any of the countries decides to slow down, someone will replace this place. We will look for options. But in the end, I don't think that will happen."

As for the counter-offensive, Budanov believes that discussing this issue in wide circles makes it somewhat difficult for our defenders. "But this also has a downside. The way our society is being hyped up - we're going to attack soon, we're going to free everyone, we're going to liberate everything, we're going to destroy our enemies, and so on - it also affects the enemy. Their masses are also watching all this. Just look at what's happening in their stupid publics - they're afraid, they're scared. So there are both pros and cons here," the DIU chief added.

Budanov stressed that any information about offensive operations is not for the general public.

"I think that sufficient volumes of territory will be returned by force during this operation. I'll refrain from saying which areas, what exactly and how, sorry," he added.

When asked whether Russia could decide to use a nuclear strike on Ukraine when our defenders return Crimea, the intelligence chief replied briefly and confidently that this would not happen.

Recall that the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, announced a major counter-offensive in the spring of 2023.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!

