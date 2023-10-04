Coffee is not the only drink that can give you energy. Experts have studied the caffeine content of tea and found that in some cases it can work even better, depending on the type of tea and how it is prepared. Let's find out how much caffeine is in coffee and tea and how they affect the body.

It is commonly believed that coffee contains more caffeine than tea, UNIAN writes. However, studies show that the amount of caffeine in coffee is about 1.5-3 times less than in tea. For example, tea leaves contain an average of 3.5% caffeine (by weight of the dry leaf), while in coffee beans this figure ranges from 1.1% to 2.2% (by weight of the beans).

Read also: 5 bad habits of coffee lovers that can shorten their lives

Caffeine is found in different types of tea - black, green, and white. However, its amount depends on the time of harvesting and the degree of fermentation. Usually, old tea (from mature leaves) has a lower caffeine content than young tea. It is also worth noting that black tea, due to fermentation, has more caffeine than green tea.

Below is the level of caffeine in different types of tea per one cup (230 ml):

Black tea: 47 mg on average, with a maximum of 90 mg of caffeine.

Green tea: 20 mg on average, with a maximum of 45 mg of caffeine.

White tea: average 6 mg, maximum 60 mg of caffeine.

The level of caffeine in tea also depends on the water temperature and brewing time. Temperature is also important for coffee, where the ideal temperature is 90-96°C.

Bagged tea contains even more caffeine than loose leaf tea because the tea leaves processed into crumbs release more caffeine during brewing. However, the level of caffeine per cup is about the same between bagged tea and loose leaf tea.

Although tea may have more caffeine than coffee, it has a less impulsive effect and provides sustained energy due to the presence of the substance L-theanine. L-theanine is found in both green and black tea, but green tea contains a little more of it. Thus, tea has a more mild but longer-lasting effect.

As a reminder, we have already written about what foods should not be added to coffee.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!