In the southern sector of the frontline, Special Operations Forces aerial reconnaissance spotted enemy vehicles moving and struck at them. As a result of the accurate dropping of unmanned aerial vehicles, 8 units of occupants' equipment were eliminated.

According to the Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the work of the operators of the attack UAVs of the 73rd Maritime Center of the Ukrainian Special Forces was captured on video.

"Our birds are constantly conducting aerial reconnaissance of the area, detecting objects and destroying enemy equipment and important targets," the UAV operator commented on the footage.

"In just a few days, our warriors destroyed 8 units of occupants' equipment. We continue to work," the command added.

As a reminder, Ukrainian troops in the Bakhmut sector recently captured enemy dugouts and trenches. The third assault brigade entered the enemy's positions and occupied their trenches to continue fighting.

