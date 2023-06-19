Soldiers from the 47th Magura Brigade effectively set fire to two Russian tanks (video)

The Ukrainian defenders utilized a drone to locate Russian militants who were hiding in a dugout, successfully neutralizing them with a precise strike. They also eliminated enemy tanks that were traversing Ukrainian territory.

This information was reported by Chief Sergeant Valeriy Markus of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces "Magura." He shared a video showcasing the efforts of his fellow colleagues.

Video of the day

"Magura f**ked up two Russian tanks. The morning does not start with coffee," he commented on the footage.

The drone video shows soldiers of the 47th Brigade directing a kamikaze drone at enemy vehicles and blowing them up.

As a reminder, the defense forces have recently inflicted significant losses on the Russian army in the southern sector. More than 70 pieces of enemy military equipment and up to five companies of enemy personnel were destroyed.

