Fighters from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade showed a video of how they 'lure the occupiers out from the holes' in the Donetsk direction

The Ukrainian defenders from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynsky, together with the fighters of the 503rd Separate Marine Battalion, continue to destroy the enemy and its military equipment in the eastern direction.

Thus, a video showing how fighters from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade and 503rd Separate Marine Battalion "lured the occupiers out from the holes" and eliminated the enemy's manpower using drones, appeared online.

Read also: The Kraken Special Unit showed the destruction of an enemy observation tower on the territory of the Russian Federation (video)

Video of the day

"The marines of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynsky, together with the 503rd Separate Marine Battalion, instill a sense of respect and reverence for the territorial integrity of the Donetsk region of Ukraine in Russian soldiers," our defenders commented on this footage.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military showed how they repelled an enemy assault near Avdiivka, Donetsk region. The enemy tried to attack with tanks and infantry. The Separate Presidential Brigade "Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi" repelled two assaults by Russian troops in two days.

Earlier, a video showing how the Ukrainian military disarmed several occupiers at once using a drone, appeared online. For this purpose, our fighters dropped a grenade from the drone.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!