Soldiers of the 8th Separate Mountain Assault Battalion arranged a night hunt for occupiers' holes and dugouts (explosive video)

Soldiers from the Eighth Separate Mountain Assault Battalion are eliminating the enemy among trenches and dugouts using drones. The work is carried out in the middle of the night.

Another video featuring combat drones has been posted online, shared by the fighters of the 8th Mountain Assault Battalion.

Read also: Artillerymen of the 44th Brigade showed a spectacular destruction of enemy equipment (video)

The footage shows how drone operators used night vision devices mounted on UAVs to identify trenches and dugouts of Russian militants in complete darkness and direct their munitions at the enemy.

Video of the day

"It's night again, and our joint drone is working in the interests of the 8th Mountain Assault Battalion. This time we checked the strength of the occupiers' dugouts and holes," our defenders commented on the videos.

A little earlier, soldiers from the eighth separate mountain assault battalion published a video showing a night hunt for enemy equipment and its maintenance personnel.

Earlier, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defence Hanna Malyar told what is happening in the Bakhmut sector and explained the tactics used by the occupiers.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!

