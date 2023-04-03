Soldiers of the 8th Volunteer Battalion show a spectacular video of the destruction of an enemy truck full of ammunition

Ukrainian soldiers blew up an enemy truck carrying ammunition in one of the frontline areas. After the shell hit, the truck was blown apart along with the ammunition.

The footage of their work was shared by the soldiers of the 8th separate battalion "Aratta" named after Andriy Gergert of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army on social media.

Video of the day

"Look at how beautifully the Rashist KAMAZ with ammunition is burning," our defenders commented on the footage.

Recently, the 8th separate battalion of the Aratta named after Andriy Gergert of the Ukrainian Armed Forces showed how the battalion's fighters eliminated a Russian infantry fighting vehicle spotted by their aerial reconnaissance with an accurate strike.

Earlier, soldiers from the Chervona Kalyna brigade showed how they accurately destroyed the enemy using drones.

