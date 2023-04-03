Soldiers of the 66th Brigade from 'Stuhna' destroyed an enemy's armored personnel carrier with its crew (video)

Soldiers from the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated an enemy multi-purpose floating armored personnel carrier with an accurate strike from a Stugna. The video of the destruction of the APC was captured by a camera mounted on a drone.

These shots were shared on the 66th brigade's Facebook page. It is noted that the enemy's APC was eliminated along with the crew thanks to the Stugna anti-tank missile system.

"Excellent work of the Stugna ATGM squad of the 66th Brigade to destroy the enemy's APC with the crew," the soldiers from the 66th Brigade captioned the video.

Video of the day

Earlier, soldiers from the Chervona Kalyna brigade showed how they accurately destroyed the enemy with drones.

