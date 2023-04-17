Soldiers of the 54th Separate Mechanised Brigade show video of 'preventive' destruction of 'occupiers' holes'

Ukrainian defenders on one of the frontlines spotted the enemy dug in near our positions using drones. Thanks to the vigilance of the UAV operators, the enemy was eliminated despite its seemingly effective camouflage.

The footage of the elimination of the enemy, who had dug in near the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, was shared on the Telegram channel of the K-2 battalion of the 54th Separate Mechanised Brigade.

Read also: "They threw a mine party": border guards show destruction of Russian militants in Bakhmut

Video of the day

"We would like to show a small fragment of the enemy's large-scale attacks on the Abat position. More than a company of enemy personnel tried to capture the positions of the K-2 battalion of the 54th Brigade... Another hole. The Russian buries himself in the ground so that we do not see him. But there is a nuance - K-2 aerial reconnaissance pilots will find everyone and then come and drop a grenade. For prevention," the battalion commented on the video.

The other day, the soldiers of the 30th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Kostiantyn Ostrozkyi destroyed an enemy Kornet ATGM.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!