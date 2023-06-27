Ukrainian soldiers from the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign in Donetsk region defeated a Russian position that had been being set up for over a month. It happened in the area of Kurdyumivka.

Footage of the defeat of the occupiers was published on Facebook by the 28th Brigade. It is noted that the enemy battalion was defeated as a result of the battle: 35 killed, 40 Russians fled, several captivated.

See also: Soldiers of the 32nd Brigade tracked down and destroyed the point from which the occupiers launched drones (video)

Video of the day

"The 1st Mechanized Battalion of the 28th Brigade successfully stormed the occupiers' positions near Kurdiumivka. As a result of the battle, the enemy battalion was defeated: up to 35 were killed, 40 fled and several occupants surrendered. This is an important success, as our soldiers broke through the defense that the enemy had been preparing for months. And this is the result of long, titanic work, training and coordination," our defenders commented on the video.

Earlier, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, reported significant successes of the Defense Forces in the Tavria sector. According to him, the missile and artillery units of the Tauride Defense Forces completed up to a thousand fire missions over the past day.

Almost four Russian companies and 15 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!