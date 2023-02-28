During the battles near Maryinka, Donetsk region, a Ukrainian paratrooper from the 79th Air Assault Brigade of Mykolaiv fought off a Russian attack on the positions of the comrades. He eliminated five enemy tanks and three IFVs using the Javelin man-portable anti-tank system.

According to the Facebook page of the 79th Air Assault Brigade, "a paratrooper of the 79th destroyed eight units of the enemy's armored vehicles in one battle." The fighters showed the work of their fellow soldiers in the video.

"The enemy resorted to a massive assault on Ukrainian positions, using more than a dozen armored vehicles. According to the enemy's plan, such a number of armored fighting vehicles was supposed to break through the Maroon berets' defense in order to approach the defenders of Maryinka from the flank. However, the Russian invaders were hampered by the paratroopers' courage and military prowess. Skillfully carying out a maneuver and constantly changing firing positions, the serviceman of the anti-tank reserve destroyed eight armored vehicles, including six tanks and two IFVs of the enemy with the the American Javelin anti-tank system," the 79 Air Assault Brigade wrote.

It is noted that the Brigade's artillery "completed the job" of the fellow servicemen, inflicting heavy fire on enemy infantry.

"In addition, precise small arms fire with which the paratroopers met the enemy left them no chance of success. The enemy was forced to retreat, having suffered serious casualties in manpower and equipment," the message stated.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that a paratrooper of the 79th Air Assault Brigade destroyed 5 enemy tanks and 3 IFVs.

It is also noted that during the battle, a total of five tanks and seven IFVs of the enemy were eliminated.

Recall that earlier Ukrainian defenders in the eastern direction tracked down the Russian invaders who were setting up their positions from a drone. The enemy was eliminated with an accurate drop from the drone.

