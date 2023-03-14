eng
Invigorating as good as coffee: how to make pu-erh tea

Ihor Romanko

Pu-erh is a type of Chinese tea that differs from others in its processing. This tea undergoes fermentation and aging, which leads to changes in its taste and aroma. Pu-erh is often consumed as a means of cleansing the body and improving digestion.

The main types of pu-erh are green and black. Green pu-erh is made by rapid fermentation of tea leaves, while black pu-erh is aged for a long time - from several months to several years. The latter is considered more valuable because it acquires a more complex taste and aroma over the years.

How to make pu-erh?

  1. Heat water to a temperature close to 95 degrees Celsius;
  2. Steep the tea leaves in a teapot or pitcher;
  3. Let the tea steep for a few minutes, depending on how strong you want to make it. Usually 2-3 minutes is enough;
  4. Strain the tea and serve hot.

The peculiarities of making pu-erh are that the leaves of this tea can be thicker and harder than other types of tea. Therefore, it is recommended to pour more leaves than usual to ensure a rich taste and aroma.

How to drink pu-erh?

Pu-erh can be consumed after meals as a means of improving digestion and cleansing the body. This tea contains flavonoids and catechins, which are powerful antioxidants and help lower blood cholesterol levels. Studies have also shown that pu-erh can be helpful in lowering blood sugar levels and protecting against diabetes.

Pu-erh also has properties that help calm the nervous system and reduce stress levels. This tea contains the amino acid L-theanine, which promotes the production of alpha waves in the brain and helps to calm you down.

In addition, pu-erh can be beneficial for skin and hair health. This tea contains vitamins and minerals such as vitamin C and manganese, which help to maintain healthy skin and beautiful hair.

Overall, pu-erh is a healthy drink that can have many positive effects on health and well-being. If you haven't tried pu-erh before, give it a try and appreciate its taste and health benefits.

