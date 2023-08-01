Blogger reveals the secret of a professional oven cleaner in 5 minutes

Professional cleaners have a lot of valuable knowledge about cleaning tips and tricks. One blogger shared a clever trick that will make the most frustrating part of cleaning easier - cleaning the oven.

Casey Stevens, the owner of Big Clean Co, said on her Instagram that you should heat the oven before starting the cleaning process. This approach will soften the grease and reduce the cleaning time. In addition, Casey pointed out that many labels on cans of caustic oven spray recommend cleaning times for warm ovens that are much shorter than for cold ovens.

However, Stevens warns not to heat the oven to a temperature that could be dangerous to the body. She emphasizes that it should be heated carefully.

Her advice was welcomed by Instagram followers, who mentioned that cleaning the oven can be quite unpleasant and tedious. Some users have also shared their own tricks to make the job easier, such as using a dishwasher to wash the racks, which are made of stainless steel, to avoid complicated manual cleaning.

Another cleaning company, Sparkle and Shine, recommends heating the oven to about 90°C to effectively loosen baked food and kill bacteria.

The Cleaning Collective advises that you heat the oven carefully, heating it for 45 minutes and then letting it cool. When condensation forms, the oven is ready for effective cleaning.

