Blogger explains how to insulate windows quickly and easily (video)

Keeping your home warm in winter can be difficult. However, there is a quick and easy way to insulate windows to keep the heat in.

TikTok blogger @somekindofvintage shared a budget-friendly way to insulate windows ready for the winter months. You will need a small bubble wrap, scissors, and a spray bottle with water inside.

"Cut the bubble wrap so that it fits inside the window frame, then lightly spray water all over the glass. Then place the bubble wrap on the glass, pressing it down so that it sticks to the water," the blogger explained.

Read also: Five tips to limit heat loss in your house and apartment

She recommends placing the side with the bubbles outward so that they touch the glass. The bubble film does not prevent natural light from entering, as curtains or blinds would.

According to Glass Doctor experts, adding a layer of bubble film to windows can create an additional layer of energy-saving protection. This will help save on heating in winter.

Earlier, we wrote about how to reduce energy costs without sacrificing comfort.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!