For the first time, wildlife experts have filmed the mating of pyjama sharks, a rare species of shark that lives in South Africa.

This footage was shown during the presentation of the documentary Alien Sharks: Strange New Worlds, which is broadcast on the Discovery Channel.

Poroderma africanum sharks, or striped catsharks, are small, representatives of their genus that live in shallow waters in South Africa. They are one of the least studied shark species in the world.

The footage captured by the experts shows two sharks mating among the algae. The male bites the female on the back and fins to hold on, and then uses his claspers - calcified processes protruding from the pelvic fin - to transfer sperm to the female.

Filming the mating of pyjama sharks is an important achievement because it helps us better understand these rare sharks. It also serves as a reminder that South Africa's wildlife is an amazing and diverse place that deserves our attention and protection, Live Science writes.

"It's a fantastic sign that the ecosystem is thriving," said Forrest Galante, the biologist and adventurer who captured the footage of the pyjama shark mating. He added: "Not only are these sharks surviving, but they're reproducing, which is a sign that the kelp forest is healthy and sustainable."

