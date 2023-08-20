Without the use of chemicals: how to easily clean a carpet

When looking for ways to effectively clean carpets, you don't just need to choose expensive chemicals. Instead, you should pay attention to the Turkish cleaning method.

This was reported by Pixel. They noted that to bring the carpet to perfect condition, you do not need to spend money on expensive household products. While the Turkish method of carpet cleaning involves the use of ordinary salt.

The Turkish method of cleaning carpets with salt is an effective and economical way to care for carpets, which allows you to preserve the natural purity and attractiveness of your coatings. This method is very simple and affordable. All you need is fine salt, a brush, and a vacuum cleaner.

Video of the day

Read also: Like new again: working methods for cleaning carpets from blood, chocolate, grease

For a small carpet, you should take two to three tablespoons of salt, and for a large carpet, five to six tablespoons. Gradually spread the salt over the entire surface of the carpet with a brush, and then leave it for 15-20 minutes.

After this time, use a vacuum cleaner to remove the remaining salt along with all the dirt. This simple process will allow you to restore the beauty and freshness of your carpet, making it look almost new.

Earlier, we talked about cheap ways to remove unpleasant odors from carpeting. You only need two ingredients: vinegar and lavender-scented essential oil.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!