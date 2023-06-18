'Cotton' has come to Bryansk, russia: unfinished military hospital is on fire (photos and video)

A fire has occurred at a hospital for veterans that was under construction in the Bryansk region of russia. Authorities are currently investigating the incident as a possible act of sabotage.

Russian media reports that the fire engulfed the hospital, which was located in the Volodarsky district of Bryansk.

Read also: Before the explosion, they boasted of shelling Ukraine: a "cotton" occurred in Belgorod at night (video, photos)

"One of the possible causes of the fire is sabotage," the statement said.

Video of the day

Photos and videos of the incident began to appear on social media.

Recently, a large-scale fire broke out at the Novocherkassk hydroelectric power plant in the Rostov region of russia. The fire was caused by an explosion.

If you wish to stay updated on the latest news regarding the war and events in Ukraine, you may consider subscribing to our Telegram channel!