Baristas have named the top 4 additions to coffee that will make it even tastier

If you're already bored with the usual taste of coffee, we suggest you try to complement and change it with a variety of toppings.

Syrups

Chocolate, nut, caramel, and other syrups will make your coffee taste more interesting. Keep in mind that they contain a lot of sugar.

Vegetable milk

Try adding oat, almond, soya or coconut milk to your coffee. It will make the taste of the drink more delicate, while some types of plant milk can be quite dietary.

You can also add a little butter to your coffee to give it a creamy finish.

Spices

Add cinnamon, ginger, cardamom or other spices to taste. The coffee will have an interesting flavour.

You can also add a pinch of salt to your coffee to remove excessive bitterness.

Coconut oil

A teaspoon of coconut oil will give your coffee an exotic flavour.

