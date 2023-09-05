Avocados can be made ripe in just two minutes: an unexpected life hack

Avocados are a great addition to any salad, sandwich, toast or smoothie. Ripe avocados are creamy and delicious, while unripe avocados are bitter or tasteless.

If you need your avocado to be ripe, you can use a life hack that takes just a few minutes. This was reported by Express.co.uk.

Cut the avocado in half, remove the pit, and wrap each half in microwave-safe plastic wrap. Heat on high power for two minutes.

Allow the avocado to cool until it is easy to remove. Then run the wrapped halves under cold water.

Unwrap and use as usual, slicing into sandwiches or salads or using for guacamole and other sauces.

However, this tip unfortunately doesn't work for firm avocados. They need extra time to ripen.

