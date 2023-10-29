Peas in Ukraine have long been used to make pea fritters, also called horokhlyaniki, or homa. These are actually fritters made of pea porridge.

They can be baked in the oven, or fried in a frying pan, adding oil for crispness. The recipe for this dish was shared by the authors of the culinary video blog "Our Besagi".

To prepare them, you will need to first boil pea porridge.

Two cups of 250 ml of dry peas should be washed and pour water (liter). Put the peas to boil. At last, salt it.

When the peas are boiled, put them to cool down. If you want, you can fry a finely chopped onion in oil and add it to the porridge.

When the boiled peas have cooled, mashed potato them to resemble mashed potatoes. Then add half a cup of flour or semolina. Add 2 eggs. Knead the dough. If desired, you can pepper it.

You can serve the dish with scallions, crushed garlic, butter or sour cream.

