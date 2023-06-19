Attacking from the rear: the SSO fighters showed their work in enemy trenches (video)

In the southern sector of the frontline, the Special Operations Forces eliminated the enemy in their own trenches. Our defenders caught the occupants by surprise, having entered from the rear.

The video of the work of the Special Forces soldiers was posted by the Special Operations Forces Command on social media. The footage was taken from cameras mounted in our soldiers' ammunition.

The video shows how the Ukrainian SSO soldiers jumped into the enemy's trenches from the rear, finding a dozen Russian soldiers there. Despite the offer to surrender, the enemy began to shoot back, but was neutralised.

Video of the day

Read also: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a Russian self-propelled artillery system and a KAMAZ truck with ammunition in the Donetsk sector (video)

"In the south, during a mission, operators of the Special Forces maritime centre were able to get behind enemy lines. A combat group of Special Forces soldiers took the enemy by surprise. Having recovered from the surprise, some enemy soldiers tried to resist. But, as you can see from the video filmed by one of our soldiers, they were in vain," the command commented on the situation.

Soldiers from the 73rd Naval Centre named after Kosh Ataman Antin Holovaty were working in the enemy trenches.

As a reminder, the defence forces have recently inflicted significant losses on the Russian army in the southern direction. More than 70 pieces of enemy military equipment and up to five companies of enemy personnel were destroyed.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!