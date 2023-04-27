Artillery of the 30th Brigade shows how effectively it eliminates occupants (video)

In the Donetsk region, near Bakhmut, Ukrainian soldiers found and neutralised a mortar crew of Russian militants that was camouflaged by tree branches. The video of the destruction of the enemy weapon was captured.

Soldiers of the 30th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Konstanty Ostrogski posted footage of their work on Facebook.

They show how aerial reconnaissance recorded the enemy firing a mortar and then hiding it.

Read also: Soldiers of the 8th Brigade arranged a night hunt for occupants' holes and dugouts (explosive video)

Video of the day

After passing the coordinates to the artillery, the enemy weapon was eliminated by several shells.

As a result of the successful attack, a 120-calibre mortar and its ammunition were destroyed. "The artillery of the 30th Separate Mechanised Brigade is effectively eliminating the occupiers," our defenders commented on the video.

Recently, Ukrainian servicemen from the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade eliminated two units of enemy equipment. An Ural army truck and an infantry fighting vehicle (IFV-2) of the Russian invaders were destroyed.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!