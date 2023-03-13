Artillerymen struck on the occupiers' dugouts near Bakhmut (video)

The Ukrainian military continues to hold the defense in the Bakhmut direction despite heavy fighting. In particular, the artillerymen are constantly striking at the invaders' clusters, who are dispatched as cannon fodder.

During the work of artillery, the strikes are adjusted thanks to aerial reconnaissance. The video of the Ukrainian defenders' work was published on the "WarLife 18+" Telegram channel.

"Bakhmut direction, a Ukrainian drone with a thermal imager is adjusting artillery strikes on the dugout and manpower of the Russian Armed Forces," the message says.

Read also: The soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed the enemy's positions near Bakhmut and filmed how the occupier robbed his fallen comrades

Video of the day

The video shows how the drone operator detects the occupiers' locations and helps the artillerymen to aim their weapons. In particular, the footage shows a group of Russian soldiers fleeing to the dugout.

Later, an artillery shell hits the spot. The exact enemy losses, time, and place of occupiers' destruction are not reported for security reasons.

Recall that earlier the work of how Kurt's unit "sows" Russian fertilizers in the Bakhmut direction was shown online.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!