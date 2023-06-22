Yesterday, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck 14 areas where Russian militants were concentrated. Ukrainian aviation attacked Russian army personnel and enemy weapons.

Missile and artillery units struck 3 control points, 2 areas of concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment, 13 artillery pieces at firing positions, 2 electronic warfare stations and an ammunition depot.

In one of the frontline areas, Ukrainian marines from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynsky used artillery to burn down a Russian tank and practice on enemy infantry. They posted a video of their work on Facebook.

"Self-propelled artillerymen of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynsky burned a Russian tank and accurately worked on the enemy infantry," the commentary under the video reads.

Recently, Ukrainian troops in the Bakhmut sector captured enemy dugouts and trenches. The third assault brigade entered the enemy's positions and occupied their trenches to continue fighting.

