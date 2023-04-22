Aromatherapy with essential oils: how to make cleaning more enjoyable and effective

One way to create a pleasant scent in a room is to add essential oils to cleaning products. Not only can this be a pleasant addition to the cleaning process, but it can also help improve mood and reduce stress levels.

Read also: 7 signs that there is a lot of negative energy in the house and how to get rid of it

First of all, you should understand that essential oils should not be added directly to cleaning products, as they can dissolve plastic and rubber surfaces. Instead, it is better to add them to the water you will use for cleaning.

You can start by using citrus essential oils such as lemon, grapefruit, and orange. Adding a few drops to your mopping water or wiping down surfaces can create a fresh and fruity scent that will energize you and eliminate unpleasant odors.

Video of the day

If you are looking for a more relaxing effect, try adding lavender essential oil to your cleaning water. Lavender has calming properties and helps reduce stress levels, so this scent is perfect for cleaning your bedroom or living room.

You can also try adding peppermint essential oil to create a fresh and cool scent that is suitable for the kitchen or bathroom.

Don't forget that essential oils are very concentrated, so add them very carefully. It's best to start with a few drops and add more if the scent doesn't seem to be enough.

Earlier, we wrote about the days when you shouldn't clean your house to avoid becoming poor.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!