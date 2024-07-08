The Russian army attacked Ukraine with 6 cruise missiles at night on July 8. Air defense forces shot down three of them.

The enemy launched missiles in the direction of the central and southwestern regions. This was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk.

The invaders used four X-101s from Tu-95MS strategic aircraft and fired two Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

Defense forces destroyed three Russian X-101 cruise missiles in Zhytomyr and Cherkasy regions.

As a reminder, Russia has fired another round of "Shahed" missiles at Ukraine.

