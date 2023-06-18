Archaeologists in Peru find a 3000-year-old mummy under a pile of garbage (photos, video)

An amazing discovery was made in Lima, Peru, under thousands of kilograms of garbage. Archaeologists and students from the University of San Marcos discovered a 3000-year-old mummy that was probably a victim.

According to BBC News, researchers had to remove 7,000 kilograms of garbage to conduct detailed excavations.

Researchers believe the mummy is 3,000 years old and was probably a victim. Archaeologist Miguel Aguilar told BBC News that the mummy probably belonged to the Manchay culture, a group of people who lived around modern-day Lima from 1500 to 1000 BC.

"The Manchu people usually built U-shaped temples facing the rising sun. Other characteristics, such as the location of the mummy and its location in the U-shaped temple, indicate that it belonged to the Manchay culture," the publication writes.

Archaeologist Aguilar said that during his lifetime, this person could have been sacrificed during the last stage of construction of this temple.

