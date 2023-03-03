Archaeologists in England found an ancient comb made of a human skull (photo)

A strange object made of a human skull was discovered during excavations near Cambridge, England. A detailed analysis of the find revealed that it was part of a comb used by our ancestors.

According to Heritage Daily, this comb dates back to the Iron Age (750 BC - 43 AD). It has a semi-circular shape with carved teeth cut on one edge.

Scientists say that when they examined the find, they found that the comb was made from part of a human skull and was probably used as an amulet.

"Archaeological evidence from across Europe suggests that the human head was indeed important to Iron Age people and was even collected and displayed at entrances to settlements in Britain. This act may have occurred during a conflict as 'bounty hunting trophies,' the publication says.

A reconstructed drawing of the comb shows that it was originally rectangular with rounded edges and had a round hole for attachment to clothing.

"This find is one of only three Iron Age combs made from human skulls ever found in the UK. The first was found during excavations at Erith, 9 miles north of Bar Hill, in the 1970s. The second, having carved lines rather than teeth, was found during excavations at Harston Mill, 10 miles south of Bar Hill, in the early 2000s, suggesting that it was an Iron Age tradition unique to this part of Britain," the scientists added.

