Archaeologists have excavated a 3,200-year-old Egyptian cemetery (photo)

In Egypt, archaeologists discovered a 3,200-year-old cemetery in Saqqara. The site served as a burial site for the important city of Memphis and sheds light on the funerary practices of the ancient Egyptian elite.

The team was able to decipher the details of the lives of the people who were buried there. This is reported by See. news.

It is noted that the largest tomb belonged to Panakhsa, who oversaw the temple of Amun. He probably had no children, but had a wife who is depicted on his tomb and described as "Amun's singer".

The large size of Panakhsi includes a temple, three small chapels, a colonnaded courtyard, and underground burial chambers. There are also four smaller tomb chapels on the grounds.

One belonged to a man named Yuyu, a manufacturer of gold foil for the royal treasury. The chapel depicts Yuyu's parents, brother, children, grandchildren, and wife.

Another series of carvings show a cow, the animal form of the goddess Hathor, aboard the boat of Seker, the god of the underworld who ruled over the Memphis burial site.

Another chapel describes the family relations of its owner but does not list them by name, and the other two chapels have no inscriptions.

