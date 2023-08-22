Archaeologists discover 1000-year-old ruins of Emperor Cao's mausoleum gatehouse in China

Archaeologists from the Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology of Henan Province in China have discovered ruins dating back to the Song Dynasty (960-1279) to the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368). This archaeological discovery was made in the central Chinese province of Henan, Xinhua reports.

The researchers believe that these ruins may belong to a gatehouse that was built near Cao Cao's mausoleum during the Northern Song Dynasty. In particular, underground drainage structures made of bricks, as well as architectural ruins, were found on the western side of Cao Cao's mausoleum. Cao Cao was a prominent historical figure in China.

A variety of cultural artefacts, such as porcelain, coins and entertainment ware and building materials, were also discovered in Anyang, Henan.

Video of the day

Zhou Ligang, a researcher at the Institute, pointed out that it can be assumed that these are not the ruins of an ordinary residential building, based on the features of the architectural relics and drainage structures found, as well as the variety of porcelain products. He also added that it could be the site of guardianship intended for a mausoleum together with literary sources.

Read also: 5,000-year-old Stone Age boulder used to make axe points found in the UK

Further research at the site is likely to provide more information about the purpose of these ruins and help to uncover the historical aspects of the building near Cao Cao's mausoleum. Cao Cao was a Chinese poet, commander, statesman and the penultimate chancellor of the Eastern Han Dynasty.

As a reminder, a mysterious tunnel was found under the ruins of the Saxon Palace in Poland.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!